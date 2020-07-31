Fauci testifies in Congress about Covid-19 response

The renewal in coronavirus infections in specifies throughout the South and West is now moving into Midwestern states,Dr Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stated Wednesday in an interview on MSNBC.

In Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, a boost in the portion of coronavirus tests returning favorable indicated a later renewal, Fauci stated.

“We’re starting to see that in some of the states now, Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, Indiana and other states,” he included.

Fauci stated the White House coronavirus job force cautioned the guvs in a teleconference Tuesday that they require to go out ahead of the curve.

“Because what we’re seeing now is what actually took place a couple of weeks ago and what we’re going to see a couple of weeks from now, is what we’re doing now,” he stated.

“What inevitably is going to happen is that the states that are not yet in trouble, will likely get into trouble,” Fauci included.

Fauci’s guidance: The specifies experiencing a renewal requirement to have a look at the resuming standards, Fauci stated, stressing the requirement to comply with a phased resuming.

“Not all the states did that and even in the states that did, some of the people in the states didn’t listen to what the suggestions in the guidelines were. So, what we’re dealing with now is we want to make sure that as we start seeing these surges, you may need to go back a little,” he stated.

Fauci stated, nevertheless, he didn’t think returning to a total shutdown is needed.

“I think psychologically that would be really very difficult for people to accept but what we can do is, if you’re going to quickly call a pause, a timeout and think maybe you want to backtrack a little, not necessarily all the way back to shut down, but enough to regain your footing, so that you then proceed to open in a much more cautious fashion.”