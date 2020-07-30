Fauci suggests goggles, eye shield for better protection against coronavirus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently suggests using a face mask that covers the nose and mouth in public however the infection can likewise get in through the eyes.

Fauci advised goggles in addition to a face mask for those who desire “perfect protection” from the COVID-19 however confessed’s not “universally recommended.”

He included among the factors glasses hasn’t been advised yet is “it’s so easy for people to just make a cloth mask.”

Heading into fall, Fauci stated he motivates individuals to get an influenza vaccine and hopes face masks will secure individuals from the influenza in addition to the coronavirus, ABC reported.

Not everybody reacted positively on social networks to the concept of including glasses to facemasks. Some said the next action would be hazmat matches or living within a bubble, according to Market Watch.

The United States is still surpassing every other nation in the variety of cases with more than 4.3 million and upwards of 150,000 deaths.