“We are still knee-deep in the first wave of this. And I would say, this would not be considered a wave. It was a surge, or a resurgence of infections superimposed upon a baseline,” Fauci said in Facebook Live interview with National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins.

“The European Union as an entity, it went up and then came down to baseline,” that he continued. “Now they’re having little blips, as you might expect, as they try to reopen. We went up, never came down to baseline, and now it’s surging back up. So it’s a serious situation that we have to address immediately.”

His comments come as coronavirus cases continue steadily to soar in the US — with at least 32 states reporting higher rates of new cases this week set alongside the last, in accordance with Johns Hopkins University data. Nearly 3 million Americans have been infected with herpes and more than 129,000 have died.

Fauci on Monday pointed to “a series of circumstances associated with various states and cities trying to open up” too early as a key element in the virus’ surge and emphasized the US “should use the public health effort as a vehicle and a pathway to get to safe reopening.”