Fauci says Navarro’s op-ed was “a major mistake” by the White House

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said that as the United States tried to reopen, he saw “pictures and photos and films of people at bars with no masks, congregating in crowds — the inevitable happened.”

Fauci, speaking to The Atlantic Council on Wednesday, said America’s “baseline” was hovering around 20,000 new cases a day when reopening started.

“The problem is, since we started off our baseline so high, as we tried to open up, you saw that there was a wide variation in how that was done,” he said.

Cases started to rise, “and now we’re hanging around 60,000. That’s untenable. We’ve got to turn that around, and that’s really the issue we’ve got to address right now,” Fauci added.

