Fauci says he’s ‘walking a tightrope’ as people try to ‘pit’ him against the president

“I’m an apolitical person,” Fauci told O’Donnell. “It’s pretty tough walking a tightrope while trying to get your message out and people are trying to pit you against the president.”

“It’s very stressful,” the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said in the wide-ranging and revealing interview that included his wife, bioethicist Dr. Christine Grady.

Fauci, for the most part, agreed with that assessment.

“You know, it’s complicated. Because in some respects I have a very good relationship with him. During the times that I was seeing him a fair amount, it was quite a collegial relationship. And in many respects, it probably still is, but I don’t see him very much anymore,” that he said.

After weeks of Trump saying the pandemic is in order as it resurges in parts of the country, filling hospitals to near capacity and forcing states to rollback reopenings, Fauci has consistently warned of increasing case numbers and urged Americans to take the resurgence seriously, contradicting the president’s statements on the deadly virus a amount of times.

“I do not see any termination within the not too distant future because I judge [my career] by my energy and my effectiveness. And at this time, with all due modesty, I think I’m pretty effective,” that he said.

“I certainly am energetic. And I think everybody thinks I’m doing more than an outstanding job. I have a wife with incredibly good judgment, who will probably give me the signal when it’s time to step down. But I don’t think we’re anywhere near that right now,” the 79-year-old Fauci said.

The president can’t fire Fauci from his NIAID job, but the physician said he’s willing to step down from the White House coronavirus task force, if Trump asked him to.

In several candid moments, Fauci and Grady talked about their personal life, including how they met in 1983 at the National Institutes of Health while treating a patient, fell in love, got married couple of years later and had three daughters.

Grady said when Fauci first called her in to to his office after the patient visit, she was fearful that he was going to fire her. Instead, he asked her out to dinner.

“Cause it was love at first sight,” Fauci laughed. “She was intelligent, beautiful, spoke multiple languages, and she had a very wonderful bedside manner. I immediately said, “That’s a good start, therefore i have to go out with her.”

The couple told O’Donnell they walk every day to keep in shape and a common meal is pasta with a glass of wine.

Fauci also unveiled his most readily useful accomplishment.

“My proudest achievement is probably my kids,” that he said. “And I’m also proud of what I’ve done at work. I’ve come a long way in terms of my career.”

Fauci spent some time working in public health for the past 40 years and advised six presidents on domestic and global health problems.