Fauci says he’s received ‘serious threats’ to him, his wife and daughters

Dr Anthony Fauci has revealed he and his family have been assigned personal security after receiving ‘serious threats.’

The nation’s top infectious disease expert told CNN that he, his wife and his three daughters have been targets of hate mail and scary warnings since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fauci, who is also on the White House coronavirus task force, said many of the threats are from Americans who believe he is pushing an personal agenda.

‘I’ve seen a side of society that I guess is understandable, but it’s a little bit disturbing,’ he told David Axelrod on The Axe Files podcast.

Dr Anthony Fauci told CNN that he and his family have been receiving ‘serious threats’ and they now have personal security. Pictured: Fauci testifies during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, June 30

He says those making the threats believe he is ‘interfering in their lives’ and ‘pushing a public health agenda’ about coronavirus. Pictured: Fauci with his wife and three daughters, undated

Fauci said this is not the first time he’s been threatened and said it also occurred during the HIV/AIDS pandemic in the 1980s and 1990s.

‘Back in the days of HIV when I was being criticized with some hate mail, it was, you know, people calling me a gay-lover and “What the hell are you wasting a lot of time on that?”‘ he said.

‘I mean, things that you would just push aside as stupid people saying stupid things,’

However, Fauci said there are differences in the threats he received back then and the ones presently.

‘As much as people inappropriately, I think, make me somewhat of a hero…there are people who get really angry at thinking I’m interfering with their life because I’m pushing a public-health agenda,’ he said.

‘[This has led to] not only hate mail but serious threats against me, against my family…my daughters, my wife – I mean, really? Is this the United States of America?’

Fauci says he received hate mail in the 1980s during the HIV/AIDS epidemic but not threats of violence. Pictured: Fauci arrives to testify at a HELP Committee hearing in DC, June 30

Fauci added: ‘We are all trying to open up American again in a way that is safe, that we can do it in a measured fashion. But the hostility against public health issues is difficult to not only understand but difficult to even process.’

In recent weeks, Fauci has become vocal about his fears in opening schools and businesses before the virus is under control.

Earlier this month, the White House distributed a list of errors they claim Fauci made at the start of the pandemic.

One unnamed person told CNN that ‘several White House officials’ were ‘concerned about the number of times Dr Fauci has been wrong on things.’

Last week, top trader adviser Peter Navarro broke protocol and published an op-ed in USA TODAY describing Fauci as ‘wrong about everything.’

Dan Scavino, the White House deputy chief of staff for communications, shared a political cartoon portraying Fauci as a leaky faucet.

Even President Donald Trump told Fox News in an interview with Chris Wallace, which aired on Sunday, that Fauci is a ‘little bit of an alarmist.’

‘It’s disconcerting when you see people are not listening,’ he told The New York Times in reference to people changing their behaviors to combat the spread of COVID-19.

‘I could show you some of the emails and texts I get – everybody seems to have my cellphone number – that are pretty hostile about what I’m doing, as if I’m encroaching upon their individual liberties.’

In the US, there are currently more than four million confirmed cases of the virus and more than 144,000 deaths.