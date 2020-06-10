Fauci says asymptomatic coronavirus transmission is possible following WHO statement that was ‘not correct’

FAUCI WARNS THAT CORONAVIRUS REOPENINGS ‘DOESN’T MEAN ALL BETS ARE OFF’

Fauci’s remarks come after feedback made on Monday by Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, a WHO infectious illness epidemiologist, brought on mass confusion. At a information briefing, she stated that the unfold of coronavirus by folks not exhibiting signs “seems to be uncommon.”

“We have a number of reports from countries who are doing very detailed contact tracing – they are following asymptomatic cases, they are following contacts and they are not finding secondary transmission onward, it’s very rare,” Van Kerkhove stated on the time. “Much of that is not published in the literature.”

“We’re constantly looking at this data, and we’re trying to get more information from countries to truly answer this question,” she added. “It still appears to be rare that an asymptomatic individual actually transmits onward.”

Her feedback contradicted what different prime infectious illness specialists have been saying for months, and finally prompted the group to stroll again the remarks the following day.

During his look on “Good Morning America,” Fauci stated that present proof reveals that 25 to 45 p.c of contaminated persons are seemingly asymptomatic, echoing Van Kerkhove when she clarified her feedback on Tuesday.

Some modeling teams estimate about 40 p.c of virus transmission could also be resulting from asymptomatic folks, she stated. Van Kerkhove didn’t embody that determine on Monday however needed to verify she included it in her clarification.

