Fauci responds to Trump: ‘I consider myself more a realist than an alarmist’

“Well, I mean people have their opinion about my reaction to things. I consider myself more a realist than an alarmist,” Fauci told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “The Lead” when asked about Trump’s characterization.

“But, you know, people do have their opinions other than that. I’ve always thought of myself as a realist when it comes to this.”

Fauci’s comments follow a tense stretch with the President that saw the White House make a concerted effort to discredit him as that he became increasingly vocal about his concerns over reopening the country amid a national surge in coronavirus cases.

Earlier this month, a White House official told CNN that “several White House officials are concerned about the number of times Dr. Fauci has been wrong on things.” The official continued to provide a lengthy list of examples, citing Fauci’s comments early in the pandemic and linking to past interviews.

Those bullet points, which resembled opposition research on a political opponent, included Fauci downplaying the virus in early stages and a quote from March when Fauci said, “People should not be walking around with masks,” among other comments. Trump later said, however, he has “a very good” relationship with Fauci. Despite Trump’s characterization of these relationship, that he did not invite Fauci to attend the White House briefing on the pandemic that was scheduled for Tuesday evening. Fauci Tapper he was not asked to attend. “I was not invited,” Fauci said a little less than an hour before Trump’s briefing was set to begin. “Up to this point, I’m assuming I’m not going to be there.” Fauci added that he last spoke to Trump concerning the pandemic late last week and did not brief him before Tuesday’s public briefing. This is a breaking story and you will be updated.

Source link