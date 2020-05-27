The nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, described the challenges of working with the Trump administration during the coronavirus pandemic in an interview with the journal Science. Read more here: https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/23/politics/fauci-trump-science-interview/index.html
source
Fauci on Trump: 'I can't jump in front of the microphone and push him down'
The nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, described the challenges of working with the Trump administration during the coronavirus pandemic in an interview with the journal Science. Read more here: https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/23/politics/fauci-trump-science-interview/index.html