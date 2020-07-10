Fauci continues to contradict Trump on the severity of the Covid-19 pandemic 

In this file photo, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks with reporters in Columbia, South Carolina on April 23. Meg Kinnard/AP/File

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, speaking at a news conference today, said that he plans to reopen schools this fall.

“We intend to open the schools and we’re making plans in that direction now,” he said. “When the children have to stay home, that means some of the parents can’t go to work. And ladies and gentlemen, South Carolina’s business is business. We must go to work. We must stay working. If we can’t work, then we cannot survive as a prosperous state.”

Public Health Director Dr. Joan Duwve said 15% of the 50,458 confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Carolina have occurred in people ages 20 and under, and 42% of the state’s total cases have now been reported in the past a couple of weeks.

“Please think about that. Nearly half of the Covid-19 cases in the state of South Carolina have occurred in the past two weeks and consider what those numbers are going to look like a couple of weeks from now,” Duwve said.

The governor said the state can not enforce a mask-wearing provision with 5 million residents, but encouraged people to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands frequently.

“Wear your mask, wear your mask, wear your mask,” that he said. “Wash your hands, keep that distance. Follow those rules and we’ll get through this.”

Asked about the increased risks that include opening schools, McMaster said, “Our plan is to have the schools open and a lot of discussion’s going on about that right now.”

He said of the state’s students, “We need to get ‘em back in. People have to go to work. Parents have to go to work. Teachers want to go to work. Everybody wants to get the schools started. But we have to be sure that we’re doing so safely.”