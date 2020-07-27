Fauci: Answer on Moderna coronavirus vaccine could come in ‘mid-to-late fall,’ insists ‘no corners being cut’

“We’re going to have 30,000 individuals in the trial, 15,000 will get the vaccine, 15,000 will be [given] placebo,” Fauci informed host JohnRoberts “If you take a look at the accrual and the rate of accrual … you could job that you’ll get an answer at some point in the mid-to-late fall, that would be November, that could be October.

“It’s very difficult to predict.”

MODERNA CORONAVIRUS VACCINE STARTS STAGE III TRIAL

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, firmly insisted that “there are no corners being cut” in the hunt for a coronavirus vaccine in reaction to claims that President Trump has actually presssed for a vaccine to be offered prior to the November election.

“Safety is very important and what we are doing is not compromising safety and certainly not compromising scientific integrity,” Fauci stated. “We, in fact, briefed the president today about this in the Oval Office and there’s no political pressure that I have seen at all to move quickly. The speed of the trial and how quickly you get the results is dependent upon certain factors. One is the number of infections that you get within the context of the trial to determine if it works or not.”

TRUMP VOLUNTEERS TO TAKE CORONAVIRUS VACCINE ‘FIRST’ OR ‘LAST’

The Moderna vaccine prospect directs the body’s cells to reveal the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein to generate a broad immune reaction. Fauci stated arise from early-stage medical screening, that revealed the vaccine prospect to be safe and producing an immune reaction, left him “cautiously optimistic that we may have something here, but it’s gonna take a few months to determine whether or not we do.”

“Hopefully within a period of a few months, we will be able to get a signal to know whether it actually is effective in preventing infection with the coronavirus,” he included.

The vaccine effectiveness trial is stated to be the very first carried out under Operation Warp Speed, a multiagency cooperation led by the Department of Health and Human Services that intends to speed along the advancement, production and circulation of medical countermeasures for COVID-19

CLICK ON THIS LINK FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS PROTECTION

“It’s an extraordinary circumstance, ” Fauci stated of the sped up vaccine hunt, for which he credited enhancements in innovation that have “really been transforming the way we do vaccine trials.”

“This is the fastest we have ever gone,” he informed Roberts, “from the identification of a new virus and doing the sequence, getting the vaccine, and going into Phase III trial for efficacy.”

Fox News’ Kayla Rivas added to this report.