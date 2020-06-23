Fauci and Redfield testify on coronavirus response

Today’s House listening to on the Trump administration’s coronavirus response comes as a minimum of 25 states are seeing a rise in new reported cases in comparison with the earlier week, in line with knowledge from Johns Hopkins University, led by eight states together with Texas, Florida and Arizona.

In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott warned that “tougher actions” could also be imposed if the numbers there proceed to spike, however he careworn that closing down the state once more “will always be the last option.”

“Covid-19 is now spreading at an unacceptable rate in Texas, and it must be corralled,” Abbott stated Monday. Houston’s Health Department stated Harris County hospitals have a 177% improve in Covid-19 constructive sufferers since May 31.

The variety of coronavirus instances in Florida reached a milestone on Monday, because the state reported 100,217 instances, in line with knowledge launched by the Florida Department of Health.

The Sunshine State has “all of the markings of the next large epicenter of coronavirus transmission,” and dangers being the “worst it has ever been,” in line with projections from a mannequin by scientists at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania.

Arizona, the place President Trump plans to journey as we speak, continues to see its new case numbers climb. The state averaged about 2,412 new reported instances per day over the week ending June 21, up about 94% from the earlier 7-day interval, in line with a CNN evaluation of information from Johns Hopkins University.

Officials say the key thrust of latest coronavirus instances within the US is within the South and West has additionally been attributed to more young people ignoring social distancing measures and testing positive.

Young persons are extra more likely to have milder outcomes from coronavirus, however they will nonetheless infect others who’re extra in danger.

“With younger age of recent infections in at least some places such as Florida, expect a lower death rate in this wave … until the 20-40 year olds who are infected today go on to infect others,” Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, stated on Twitter.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s high infectious illness professional, instructed Axios that the latest excessive variety of instances in younger folks is “not surprising.” Like Frieden, he warned of what is to return.