‘Fatima’ review: A look back at the 1917 ‘miracle’ represents a test for a different kind of faith-based movie

If that pandemic adds a timely coda to the story, so does the desperation for divine intervention and ageless questions of faith associated with it. The film also delivers a thoughtful if somewhat slow-moving take on the debate between religion and superstition, with local officials and clergy lining up at the time to label the visions of three young children as the latter.

The story unfolds via flashback, with an aged nun (Sonia Braga) discussing the experience from her youth with a skeptical professor (Harvey Keitel). The framing device doesn’t add much, other than to reinforce that this story has resonated across the decades, becoming a pilgrimage site for Catholics as well as the movie “The Miracle of Our Lady of Fatima” in the 1950s.

The aforementioned nun was just a 10-year-old child, Lucia (Stephanie Gil), in 1917, living in a small Portuguese village. Along with her younger cousins (Alejandra Howard, Jorge Lamelas), she’s visited by the Virgin Mary (Joana Ribeiro), who urges them to pray the rosary, promising to “bring peace to the world and to end the war.”

The reported appearance of a sacred apparition not surprisingly ripples through the land — where people periodically line up to learn whether their sons have died in battle — and concerns Lucia’s parents, played by Lucia Moniz (“Love,…