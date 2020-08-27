Father of Vietnamese Hunger Striker Turned Away, Threatened by Police

The father of a Vietnamese detainee waiting for trial for his function in a lethal clash over land rights exterior Hanoi was turned away by camp police after inquiring about the condition of his child, who has actually been on hunger strike for over 20 days, sources stated on Wednesday.

Trinh Ba Khiem, father of apprehended activist Trinh Ba Tu, informed RFA’s Vietnamese Service onAug 26 that he had just just recently discovered that his child had actually stopped consuming.

“I am worried that my son’s life may be in danger,” the senior Trinh stated.

After getting here together with 10 locals of Hanoi’s Duong Noi district on Wednesday early morning at the Hoa Binh province detention camp to request for info about his child, Trinh was turned away by camp police, who likewise threatened to have the group “attacked by gangsters,” Trinh stated.

“Later, they told me my son’s condition is ‘normal,’ Trinh said. “But when I asked if I could meet with him, I was told that I would not be allowed to do this because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that I wouldn’t even be able to speak to him over the phone.”

“I asked them whether this was simply the communist government’s way of covering up information,” Trinh stated.

Trinh Ba Tu is one of a group of 29 detainees now set to deal with trialSept 7 for their participation in a lethal clash …