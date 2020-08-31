Father of Vietnamese Hunger Striker Turned Away Again by Police

The father of a Vietnamese detainee waiting for trial for his function in a fatal clash over land rights exterior Hanoi has actually been turned away at the city’s police head office after he asked about the condition of his kid, who has actually been on hunger strike for over 20 days, he informed RFA.

Trinh Ba Khiem, father of apprehended activist Trinh Ba Tu, informed RFA’s Vietnamese Service on Friday that he and a group of homeowners from the city’s Duong Noi district went to the Public Security Ministry’s examination workplace in Hanoi on Aug 26.

“The police received me along with three Duong Noi residents. I asked the ministry’s officers to allow me to call my son to ask about his health,” stated Trinh Ba Khiem.

“If my son is on a hunger strike, I will tell him to stop, but a police officer, Colonel Le Son, said he could not comply with my request,” he stated.

Trinh Ba Tu was jailed June 24 in Hoa Binh province, while his mom Can Thi Theu and more youthful sibling Trinh Ba Phuong were jailed on the exact same day inHanoi The older Trinh sibling and his mom are apprehended at the Cham Mat detention center in Hoa Binh, while the more youthful Trinh is being held at theHanoi No 1 detention center.

The 3 are charged having actually been outspoken in social networks posts about the Dong Tam clash, the violentJan 9 …