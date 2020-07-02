Father of CHOP shooting victim speaks out in emotional ‘Hannity’ interview: ‘All I know is my son is dead’

“They need to come talk to me and somebody needs to come tell me something, because I still don’t know nothin’,” an emotional Anderson advised host Sean Hannity. “Somebody wants to come back to my home and knock on my door and inform me one thing. I do not know nothin’. All I know is my son acquired killed up there.

“They say, ‘He’s just a 19-year-old.'” No, that is Horace Lorenzo Anderson [Jr.]. That’s my son, and I beloved him.”

The youthful Anderson was murdered early on the morning of June 20 when photographs rang out close to Cal Anderson Park on 10th Avenue and East Pine Street contained in the CHOP. A 33-year-old man was wounded in the shooting.

Anderson Sr. broke down in tears as he recalled the night time he discovered of his son’s dying.

“The only way I found out was just two of his friends, just two friends that just happened to be up there and they came and told me,” he mentioned. “They weren’t even from Seattle. Now, thoughts you, I have not heard — the police division, they by no means got here …

“Someone should’ve came and knocked on my door and … should’ve been, like, coming to talk to me and let me know about my son. To this day, I really don’t know nothing. I’m still here sitting. I don’t know nothing.”

Anderson, who plans to bury his son on Thursday, advised Hannity that he is “numb” and hasn’t been capable of sleep as questions on his son’s closing moments stay unanswered.

“I still don’t know what’s going on,” he mentioned. “I’m hearing from YouTube. I don’t know nothing. All I know is my son is dead. I’m still trying to figure out answers so I can sleep. I don’t sleep. My kids don’t sleep. I can’t even stay at home. My kids, they feel like they are unsafe at home. I’ve been buying motel rooms and I don’t have that type of money. I wasn’t prepared for this.”

Anderson mentioned that with out his efforts to honor his son’s reminiscence, “he would be nobody. It doesn’t matter. Just another guy, another child swept up under a rug and that’s it and forgotten about.”

At one level in the interview, Hannity turned emotional as Anderson described the day by day trauma of waking as much as the realization that his son is now not alive.

“I wake up in the morning … I look for my son in the morning. He’s not there no more. You know I’m saying? It’s like I go in there, I’m kissing a picture. He’s not there.”

“You’re taking away generations,” he went on. ” You’re taking away our youth. You are taking away, my son never had a chance to have another child. My grandbaby would never be … that’s a generation taken from me.”

Despite his grief, Anderson mentioned he trusts that God will take care of his household and information them by these making an attempt occasions.

“Everything is in God’s hands now,” he mentioned. “God’s going to take care of it, I feel like … God is going to take care of me and he is going to take care of my son.”

To the household of the perpetrator, Anderson mentioned “I look in the camera and I wouldn’t wish this on you, nobody else’s kids.”