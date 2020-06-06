Father of boy who disappeared in Algarve in 1996 claims police are re-opening his son’s case

The father of a German boy who disappeared in the Algarve in 1996 claims police have instructed him they are re-opening his son’s case, as fears develop that the Madeleine McCann suspect may very well be linked to this third lacking youngster.

Six-year-old René Hasee was on vacation with his household in Aljezur, 25 miles from Praia da Luz, when he vanished on June 21, 1996.

The schoolboy, from Elsdorf, had been operating forward of his mom and stepfather in the direction of the ocean throughout a stroll on the seashore.

They misplaced sight of him and his garments have been later discovered, with the authorities speculating that he drowned in a tragic accident.

But René’s father, Andreas Hasee, has now claimed that an investigator from the Federal Criminal Police Office in Germany known as him this week for the primary time in 20 years to disclose they have been re-investigating his son’s case.

Mr Hasee is alleged to have instructed the German newspaper Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger that “there could be a connection” between his son’s disappearance and that of Madeleine McCann in Praia da Luz on May 3, 2007.

The prime suspect in the Madeleine case, 43-year-old Christian Brueckner, had moved from Germany to Praia da Luz in 1995 aged 18, and would have been 19 when René went lacking.

The new growth in René’s case comes after prosecutors re-opened the probe into the disappearance of German five-year-old Inga Gehricke, who vanished throughout a household outing in Saxony-Anhalt on May 2, 2015.

Police in Germany and the Metropolitan Police have declined to touch upon whether or not René’s case is being linked to the investigation into Madeleine McCann.