Father of American aid worker Kayla Mueller say ‘it’s not easy’ to hear about her torture and death

The moms and dads of Kayla Mueller have actually informed DailyMail.com that it’s ‘not simple’ discovering that 2 ISIS ‘Beatles’ kept in connection with their child’s capture in Syria have actually lastly confessed their participation in her harsh torture and death.

American aid worker Kayla was caught and imprisoned in Syria, where she was sexually mistreated and tortured prior to she passed away aged 26 in 2015.

Speaking to DailyMail.com her father Carl stated: ‘It’s not simple to go through this, it’s been 5 years considering that Kayla has actually been gone, a year and a half prior to that she was caught, it’s difficult, really hard.’

Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh, who are both in U.S. military custody in Iraq, had actually formerly rejected ever conference Mueller, however in interview tapes acquired by NBC News they came tidy.

Kayla Mueller was imprisoned in Syria, where she was sexually mistreated and tortured prior to her death in 2015

Speaking to DailyMail.com her father Carl stated: ‘It’s not simple to go through this, it’s been 5 years considering that Kayla has actually been gone, a year and a half prior to that she was caught, it’s difficult, really hard.’ Carl is visualized with her mom Marsha

Alexanda Kotey (left) and El Shafee Elsheikh (right), who are both in U.S. military custody in Iraq, had actually formerly rejected ever conference Mueller, however came tidy in brand-new taped interviews

Mueller, a global aid worker, was abducted in Syria in2013 During her captivity, she was raped by the previous ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, U.S. authorities have actually stated.

Baghdadi eliminated himself with a suicide vest as American task forces surrounded him in a bold raid.

Kotey and Elsheikh are 2 of the 4 so-called ISIS ‘Beatles’, a vicious hostage-taking execution team accountable for beheading many Western hostages, consisting of Americans James Foley, Steven Sotloff and Peter Kassig.

The other 2 ‘Beatles’ are Mohammed Emmwazi, aka ‘Jihadi John’, who was eliminated by a CIA drone strike in 2015, and Aine Lesley Davis, who was sentenced to 7 and a half years in jail in Turkey in 2017.

Though Kotey and Elsheikh are British residents, the UK has actually declined calls to put them on trial there. Former British Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson called them the ‘worst of the worst’ and stated they ought to ‘never ever entered this nation once again’.

The U.S. is now pondering how to bring Kotey and Elsheikh to justice in an American court, however the effort has actually been stymied by UK allies, who decline to turn over vital proof versus the duo due to the fact that they would deal with the death charge.

ISIS supposedly required 5 million euros from Mueller’s household, informing them that that they would send out ‘an image of Kayla’s dead body’ if their needs were not fulfilled

Mohammed Emmwazi, aka ‘Jihadi John’, (left and right) was eliminated by a CIA drone strike in 2015

Mr Mueller stated it’s time for the Brits to hand the guys over to deal with justice in America.

‘We’ve been pursuing this for a long very long time, the entire thing is stalemated due to the fact that of the British federal government, so our intent is to get this info out to the general public,’ he stated.

‘We hope that the British federal government will give up putting things off on this choice so that our federal government can follow through and prosecute these people.’

His spouse Marsha stated the household hopes there can be some ‘convenience’ in the ISIS admission.

‘We hope so, we simply desire to not let our kids be forgotten. It’s been a hectic week or two.’

On Thursday, the relative of Kotey and Elsheikh’s victims, consisting of Mueller’s moms and dads Marsha and Carl, released an op-ed in the Washington Post requiring the duo to be brought to trial inAmerica

‘We urge President Trump, Attorney General William P. Barr and the Justice Department to have actually the detainees brought to the United States to deal with trial,’ the households composed.

‘There is no country on Earth much better at bringing terrorists to justice than the United States,’ they included.

Though Kotey (left) and Elsheikh (right) are British residents, the UK has actually declined calls to put them on trial there, and declined to share vital proof with America

In interview tapes acquired by NBC News, Elsheikh stated: ‘She remained in a big space, it was dark, and she was alone, and … she was really afraid.’

The members of the terrible execution team were called the ‘Beatles’ due to the fact that of their British accents.

‘ I took an e-mail from her myself,’ Elsheikh confessed, implying he got an e-mail address ISIS might utilize to need ransom from the household. Said Kotey: ‘She remained in a space by herself that nobody would enter.’

ISIS supposedly required 5 million euros from Mueller’s household, informing them that they would send out ‘an image of Kayla’s dead body’ if their needs were not fulfilled.

The households say that U.S. federal court is the very best place to expose to the world the repellent criminal offenses devoted by the duo.

‘They did so much scary to many individuals,’ Marsha Mueller informed NBCNews ‘They requirement to be brought here. They requirement to be prosecuted.’

‘The other thing that’s actually crucial to me about this is I require info aboutKayla We understand so little about what took place to her,’ she stated.

She included, ‘I think these 2 have more info than they’re showing us. And I think that we would learn more if they were brought here.’

ISIS stated that Mueller was eliminated near Raqa in February 2015 throughout an air raid performed by the US-led global union versus the jihadists, although the specific scenarios of her death stay uncertain.

Her body was never ever discovered, leaving a sliver of expect her moms and dads that she may still live.