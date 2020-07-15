Father of 9-year-old killed in 7th Ward triple shooting remembers son as a ‘good baby’

Heartbreaking words from a grieving father. Donald Bryant’s son Davonte was shot and killed in the Seventh Ward Monday evening. “Walking out the door, picking him up to go lay him down. Killed my man, killed my baby. They shot him in the head. I can still see the blood gushing from his head,” Bryant said.New Orleans Police Department said the 9-year-old was on Pauger Street with a 13-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl when all three were shot around 5 p.m. “Innocent bystanders. I do not know what they were shooting for. They are killing babies. They just killed a baby. A good baby. A 9-year-old baby,” said Bryant.Davonte’s father said he would have turned 10 in two weeks. NOPD said so far they do not know of any suspects or even a motive. Mayor LaToya Cantrell is angered by the recent violence. “It is unacceptable behavior that we cannot accept in the city of New Orleans. This is under active investigation. Make no mistake about that, and we will ensure justice at every single level,” said Cantrell.Those who live in the area said they just wanted the gunfire to end. 13-year-old Donnice said she did not know the kids got shot but was still worried. “Bullets do not have a name on them so it could hit anybody. It could have been me, one of my brothers, one of my sisters, one of my friends. Too many people are getting killed, too many people,” said Donnice. NOPD said the 15-year-old girl was shot in the stomach and that the 13-year-old boy was shot in the leg.We are told they were both in stable condition. Anyone with information on this shooting are being urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 504-822-1111.

