Father and son doctors die of coronavirus weeks apart after being hospitalized on Father’s Day

Dr Carlos Vallejo, 57, and his father,Dr Jorge Vallejo, 89, were hospitalized throughout the morning hours of Father’sDay They passed away 5 weeks apart, stated Carlos’ son, CharlieVallejo

Dr Jorge Vallejo was a retired obstetrician and gynecologist who practiced for more than 45 years in the Miami location and cured celebs, like salsa vocalist CeliaCruz He was understood for providing one of the tiniest children on the planet, a 22- week-old who weighed 15 ounces.

He moved his household, consisting of a 2-year-old Carlos, to Miami from Guantanamo, Cuba, in1965 All 3 of his children studied medication, too.

Dr Carlos Vallejo was on the frontlines of the pandemic, dressing completely individual protective devices and dealing with lots of Covid-19 clients at any time.