Father and son doctors die of coronavirus weeks apart after being hospitalized on Father’s Day

Dr Carlos Vallejo, 57, and his father,Dr Jorge Vallejo, 89, were hospitalized throughout the morning hours of Father’sDay They passed away 5 weeks apart, stated Carlos’ son, CharlieVallejo
.
Dr Jorge Vallejo was a retired obstetrician and gynecologist who practiced for more than 45 years in the Miami location and cured celebs, like salsa vocalist CeliaCruz He was understood for providing one of the tiniest children on the planet, a 22- week-old who weighed 15 ounces.
He moved his household, consisting of a 2-year-old Carlos, to Miami from Guantanamo, Cuba, in1965 All 3 of his children studied medication, too.
Dr Carlos Vallejo was on the frontlines of the pandemic, dressing completely individual protective devices and dealing with lots of Covid-19 clients at any time.
Charlie Vallejo informed CNN his father treated his clients like household.
“He cared too much,” Charlie Vallejo stated. “He died a hero.”
They passed away weeks apart
Jorge passed away on June 27 while Carlos fought Covid-19 from a health center space. His household provided the destructive news of his father’s death over FaceTime.
“(He was) surrounded by machines and no human contact so I think that kind of broke him,” stated Charlie Vallejo.
After 3 weeks in the ICU, consisting of 2 weeks on a ventilator, Carlos Vallejo passed away on August 1. Charlie stated his daddy didn’t have any pre-existing conditions.
“He felt like a champion, you know. He was a warrior to the very end,” Charlie Vallejo stated.
Five members of the Vallejo …