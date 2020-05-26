Father, 2 daughters rescued after boat capsized on Maine pond

An off-duty video game warden, his partner, as well as Parlin Pond camp proprietors conserved the lives of a father as well as his 2 daughters whose boat capsized on Parlin Pond Sunday mid-day.According to authorities, a 14- year-old woman from Skowhegan was discovered as well as listened to shouting around 1: 30 p.m.That’s when Emily MacCabe as well as her hubby Maine Game Warden Kris MacCabe obtained their next-door neighbor as well as took a boat to the woman that claimed their boat had capsized.They after that later on located 40- year-old Gary French of Norridgewock as well as his 14- year-old little girl that were both still in the water as well as struggling with hyperthermia.The father as well as daughters were taken a look at by very first -responders however did not require additional therapy.According to authorities, the boat capsized after the climate aggravated as well as winds got.

