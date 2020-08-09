FATF Review Highlights Crypto Exchanges’ Struggle to Meet AML Standards By Cointelegraph

Slow But Steady: FATF Review Highlights Crypto Exchanges’ Struggle to Meet AML Standards



In June 2019, the intergovernmental Financial Action Task Force (FATF) presented its modified set of standards for virtual possession provider. The file develops the anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism (AML/ CFT) requirements that managed VASPs– the term primarily referring to cryptocurrency trading platforms– need to ultimately execute in their day-to- day operations. The standards are framed as suggestions, and the FATF leaves it to the taking part countries’ federal governments to establish their own guidelines in accordance with recommended concepts.

The guard dog has actually likewise set a 12- month review timeframe to keep track of the general public and economic sectors’ development in putting the modified standards into impact. Following the review duration’s expiration in June 2020, the FATF created a report summing up a year’s worth of legal and compliance work. Here is how both the FATF and market individuals examine today’s state of worldwide anti-money laundering standardization as it relates to digital properties.

