Fatal shooting in Portland as Trump supporters clash with Black Lives Matter protesters | US news

One individual was shot and eliminated late Saturday in Portland, Oregon, as a big caravan of Donald Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed in the streets, authorities stated.

It wasn’t clear if the shooting was connected to combat that broke out as a caravan of about 600 lorries was challenged by protesters in the city’s downtown.

An Associated Press freelance professional photographer heard 3 gunshots and after that observed authorities medics dealing with the body of the victim, who seemed a white male.

“Portland police officers heard sounds of gunfire from the area of Southeast 3rd Avenue and Southwest Alder Street,” Portland authorities stated in a declaration.

“They responded and located a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. Medical responded and determined that the victim was deceased.”

Portland has actually been the site of nightly protests for more than 3 months because the authorities killing ofGeorge Floyd in Minneapolis Hundreds have actually been jailed by regional and federal police and, prior to the shooting, authorities made numerous arrests Saturday and encouraged homeowners to prevent downtown.

The disorderly scene came 2 days after Trump conjured up Portland as a liberal city overrun with violence in a speech at the Republican National Convention as part of his “law and order” re-election project style. The caravan marked the 3rd Saturday in a row that Trump supporters have actually rallied in the city.

The caravan of Trump supporters had actually collected previously in the day at a neighboring …