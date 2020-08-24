Fatah criticises Arab League’s neglect of its request to hold emergency meeting – Middle East Monitor

A popular Fatah leader spoke of the Arab League’s neglect of the Palestinian management’s request to hold an emergency meeting to go over the UAE’s choice to normalise relations with Israel.

Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary—General of the League of Arab States, stated on Saturday that the League will hold a routine meeting on 9 September at the ministerial level, neglecting the Palestinian management’s request for an emergency meeting.

On 13 August, United States President Donald Trump revealed a peace offer in between the UAE and Israel brokered by Washington.

Abu Dhabi stated the offer was an effort to ward off Tel Aviv’s prepared addition of the occupied West Bank, nevertheless, challengers think normalisation efforts have actually been in the offing for several years as Israeli authorities have actually made main gos to to the UAE and participated in conferences in the nation which had no diplomatic or other ties with the profession state.

READ: Arafat widow apologises to UAE for Palestine demonstrations

Netanyahu duplicated recently that addition is not off the table, however has actually just been postponed.

The Palestinian federal government has actually remembered its ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in demonstration over the nation’s contract to normalise ties with Israel.

The PA president’s main representative Nabil Abu Rudeineh stated the …