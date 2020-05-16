Fat Joe Tells Ashanti Ja Rule, Irv Gotti Tried Giving ‘What’s Luv?’ to J. Lo



Fat Joe had a mind-blowing tale for Ashanti that nearly saw among her greatest hits go to Jennifer Lopez … at the potential wish of Ja Rule and also Irv Gotti

Joe was speaking to Ashanti on Instagram Live today, and also stated a fascinating story concerning a time he states Ja and also Irv called him up in the midnight and also informed him to come to the workshop. Once there, FJ states they revealed him the remixed variation of his tune ‘What’s Luv?’ with Ashanti vocal singing on it … however informed him they desired to obtain J. Lo on rather.

He takes place to claim that Irv and also Ja tried pitching him on a Latino angle with himself, Ja and also J Lo on the last cut for depiction. Joe’s Puerto Rican, Jen is also.

Luckily for Ashanti– that appears seriously surprised at the discovery– Joe lobbied to maintain her on, ’cause he claimed she appeared fantastic on it. Audiences plainly concurred in the long run … Ashanti was kept as the key women vocalist in the remix, and also the tune took place to height atNo 2 on the Hot 100 Billboard graph, and also remained on for almost 20 weeks.

Ashanti had a quadruple graph regime on Billboard during that time: “What’s Luv”

“Always on Time”

“Foolish”

“Ain’t it Funny” (she created this for JLo) That made her the second musician after The Beatles to have their very first 3 graph entrances in the top 10 of the Hot 100 at the same time. pic.twitter.com/84cjFVAX6V — Ivie Ani (@ivieani)May 16, 2020

As for Ashanti, she states she never ever recognized this … and also appeared a little pissed at either Ja or Irv (or potentially both) by claiming, “He stayed pulling records or trying to pull records from me.” Joe attempts soothing her down by informing her not to go there, however far too late … Ashanti did.

The duo took place to speak about a variety of hits Ashanti carried the graphes at the time, consisting of one J Lo tune she’s attributed with assisting compose, ‘Ain’t It Funny’ … the Murder remix, anyhow. People online are claiming Ashanti does not obtain her due for her pen expertise.

Ashanti tells Fat Joe that she is down to fight Keyshia Cole on IG live pic.twitter.com/vQoHkIoxz7 — Complex Ambition (@ComplexAmbition)May 16, 2020

