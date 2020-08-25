Fastest man alive tests positive for coronavirus By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: Usain Bolt goes to the redesigned Atletico de la VIDENA Stadium for the 2019 Pan American Games, in Lima



By Kate Chappell

KINGSTON (Reuters) – World- record sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt has actually evaluated positive for the coronavirus and is self-isolating at his house in Jamaica after recently commemorating his 34th birthday with a huge celebration mask-free.

Jamaica’s health ministry validated late on Monday that Bolt, who holds world records in the 100m and 200m range, had actually evaluated positive after he published a video on social networks around midday stating he was waiting to hear back on his outcomes.

“Just to be safe I quarantined myself and just taking it easy,” Bolt stated in the message that he appeared to have actually taped himself while depending on bed. It was published with the caption “Stay safe my ppl”.

The just sprinter to win the 100m and 200m golds at 3 successive Olympics (2008, 2012 and 2016) stated he did not have any signs of COVID-19, the breathing disease triggered by the unique coronavirus.

Bolt stated he took the test on Saturday, the day after he commemorated his birthday at a celebration where partygoers danced to the hit “Lockdown” by Jamaican reggae vocalist Koffee.

“Best birthday ever,” Bolt, …