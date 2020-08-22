Fast & Furious Crossroads Standard Edition – Xbox One [Digital Code]



Join longtime family and a tough new crew to hunt down an international crime syndicate and bring them to street justice.

Rev-up for an official new chapter in the Fast & Furious universe as the blockbuster film series’ Dom, Letty and Roman – voiced by original film talent – return and put you at the center of the story.

Featuring new crew members Vienna, voiced by Sonequa Martin-Green (The Walking Dead, Star Trek: Discovery), and Cam, voiced by Asia Kate Dillon (Billions, Orange is the New Black).

Drive iconic cars all curated with Dennis McCarthy, the official Fast & Furious car coordinator.

Get your own crew online for revolutionary team-based action.

Level up to unlock new cars, customizations, gadget upgrades, vehicle wraps, personalization items, and more.