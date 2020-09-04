Fast-food chain Yum China to raise over $2bn in Hong Kong listing

Yum China is set to price its secondary offering in Hong Kong at a slight discount to its US share price, putting the fast food-chain operator on track to raise more than $2bn.

The company, which is holding the latest “homecoming” listing by a major US-listed Chinese company, is aiming to price the offering at HK$412 ($53.16) a share, people with knowledge of the matter said.

This would put it on course to raise nearly HK$17.3bn from the sale of close to 42m shares, or a discount of almost 5 per cent to the closing level of its US stock on Thursday.

Yum China, which operates KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco bell restaurants in China, is the latest big-ticket Chinese company with a listing in the US to price shares in Hong Kong as tensions between Beijing and Washington reach their worst state in decades.

The Trump administration has proposed forcing Chinese companies to delist from the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange unless American regulators are given access to the work papers from audit reports, after the Senate passed legislation in May to the same effect.

That has spurred some of the largest Chinese groups listed in the US to launch back-up offerings in Hong Kong in case they are forced to delist. So far this year, gaming…