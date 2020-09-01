Fashion’s impact in numbers

$ 2.4 trillion was the approximated worth of the worldwide fashion business in 2016.

728,789 is the projected variety of plastic microfibers launched from cleaning a load of acrylic garments.

2 Washing is the second-biggest aspect figuring out the carbon footprint of a garment.

1,132 garment employees passed away and 2,500 more were hurt when a multi-factory structure collapsed in Dhaka, Bangladesh, in 2013.

200 heaps water can be needed to produce 1 lots of colored material.

80% of all clothes is landfilled or incinerated.

551,155 heaps of plastic microfibers are approximated to contaminate the ocean each year from cleaning clothing– comparable to the plastic contamination of more than 50 billion bottles.

100 billion In 2014, the variety of garments produced surpassed this turning point for the very first time.

1 white cotton t-shirt purchase outcomes in the very same quantity of greenhouse gas emissions as driving your automobile for 35 miles (56km).

2.31 billion heaps of greenhouse gas emissions were produced from the worldwide fashion business in 2018– 4% of the worldwide overall.

2x The previously owned market is predicted to grow to practically two times the size of quick style by 2029.