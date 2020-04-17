Fashion Nova Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19, Deep Cleaning Underway

Exclusive

A Fashion Nova employee has actually gotten the coronavirus, triggering an enormous cleaning procedure as well as leading to a number of workers being sent out house.

According to a representative for FN Logistics … the employee that just recently evaluated positive for COVID-19 operated at the storehouse in Sante Fe, CA. Their newest day on duty was April 15.

The representative states the employee is currently home under quarantine for 14 days. The firm additionally informed any individual that was available in call with he or she to stay at home in quarantine for the following 2 weeks … with pay.

We’re informed, all Fashion Nova workers have actually been advised to stay at home if they are experiencing any one of the typical signs of coronavirus– coughing, high temperature, difficulty breathing– as well as call Human Resources.

In enhancement … the FN representative states the location where the contaminated employee functioned was right away closed down as well as sanitized. The whole circulation center was shut Thursday evening, so a cleaning firm might finish a deep tidy … making use of just CDC-approved items.

We’re informed various other preventive steps are being taken, such as temperature level checks for those going into the structure as well as guaranteeing social distancing standards are kept by restricting the day-to-day head count.

As we reported … Fashion Nova, together with brand name ambassador Cardi B, is distributing $1,000 per hr today to individuals requiring monetary alleviation because of the pandemic.