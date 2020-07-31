Farmer protests against power lines by digging a rude message into a paddock with his tractor 

A furious farmer has used his tractor to dig a rude message into a paddock in protest against huge power lines.

Peter Muir from Myrniong, 72km northwest of Melbourne, said the 85-metre-tall AusNet towers would ruin his property and pose a danger to the local community.

Mr Muir showed his contempt for the 500-kilovolt transmission lines by carving the very blunt message ‘P**s off AusNet’ into a large green field, 3AW reported.

Rural Victorian farmer Peter Muir used his tractor to carve a blunt message into a paddock (pictured) in protest of 85-metre-tall powerlines being built on his property

Energy company AusNet is planning to build almost 200 kilometres of powerlines through properties from far western Melbourne to a wind farm in Bulgana.

Mr Muir said the high voltage powerlines could be built on properties without the consent of the owners.

‘They can when they say it is an essential service, so they just push through regardless of whether you want them there or not,’ he explained.

The farmer said the powerlines could potentially intersect on his 800 acre property and cause him to cease farming for 18 months.

Mr Muir also voiced his concern over the powerlines reaching the Wombat State Forest and posing a fire hazard.

‘It’s very hard for firefighters to get there to put it out, no Country Fire Association crew is going to put their crew underneath one of the power lines too because they’re an ignition point.

‘It’s not just the cost to me, it’s the cost to the whole community, these ignition points will stop people from getting out of the bush or stop people getting in the bush during a fire,’ he explained.

Mr Muir was protesting against energy company AusNet’s proposed high voltage powerlines that will stretch through almost 200km worth of properties in western Victoria (pictured)

The farmer was told AusNet would turn the powerlines off in the event of a fire but was concerned they may not be shut off in time.

Mr Muir claimed AusNet refused to consider underground powerlines because the venture was ‘too costly’.

‘The whole idea is so ridiculous that you can’t believe anybody would think of it,’ he said.

An AusNet spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia the company was still investigating a broad area and no exact route for the transmission lines had been decided.

‘We absolutely understand that people in this area are concerned. We want to hear from local people about the potential impact on their land and their businesses.

‘We’ve contacted many local landholders directly, including the Muir family, so that we can hear their point of view and we encourage all landholders to talk to us directly about their concerns.

‘We’re right at the start of this five year project and we will be consulting with the community at every stage,’ the spokesperson said.