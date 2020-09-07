Farmer plants millions of sunflowers to help brighten hard year

2020 has been tough for lots of people, but one farm is trying something new to make the year a little brighter. “Man, it’s such a depressing time, what can we do to give somebody something fun to do?” said Scott Thompson, manager of Thompson Strawberry Farm. Thompson’s answer is flowers, lots of flowers. His 22 acres of fields are now covered in more than 2 million sunflowers. “What a way to make people happy than a sea of flowers, you know you can’t come here and not smile,” Thompson said. “It’s hard to not be in a good mood when you see them so big and bright and I love the way they follow the sun,” said Dorlise Brown, visiting from Racine. Brown’s family was visiting to safely celebrate her daughter’s baptism. It’s because of the COVID-19 pandemic that Thompson didn’t just want to plant sunflowers, he wanted to go big. “Right now we’ve got 10 different fields going, with grass all around them, big lanes in between so you can really social distance,” Thompson said. Thompson staggered when flowers were planted to help make the season last even longer. “We have some more mature sunflowers here and some that haven’t even bloomed yet,” Thompson said. “Our first sunflower fields lasted about three weeks.” Thompson expects the 10 fields blooming now to last a few more…

