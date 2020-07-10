Farmer and his ‘mortal enemy’ an alpaca ‘Patrick’ soar to TikTok stardom after hilarious videos

Peter Vallance has been sharing his day to day activities on the 24,000 hectare property at Mallee in Victoria’s north west beneath the Tik Tok account ‘ Malleeboy3490 ‘

A farmer from regional Victoria has shot to fame for his hilarious TikTok videos showcasing his work life and his mortal enemy ‘Patrick’ the alpaca.

Peter Vallance has been sharing his day to day activities on the 24,000 hectare property at Mallee in Victoria’s north west beneath the Tik Tok account ‘Malleeboy3490‘.

The account details his life on the farm – from riding on tractors to having fun with his two dogs ‘Spud’ and ‘Pip’ and herding sheep.

His hilarious commentary and the regular cameos of his ‘mortal enemy’ – women alpaca named ‘Patrick’ that have earned him followers from across the globe.

The leading lady features in a number of his videos ‘lurking’ in the sheepyards and ‘ignoring’ his orders as he tries to keep carefully the animals in line.

The larrikin jokingly described the alpaca as his ‘mortal enemy’ but the two actually appear to share a heartwarming bond.

Mr Vallance said his newfound fame has been a serious shock.

‘It’s been unreal, this has been all over the world as far away as Ireland, India, Russia,’ Mr Vallance told A Current Affair.

‘Mum came home from town one day and said, ‘I hear you’re TikTok famous.’

Some of his videos have accrued an incredible number of views, and offer a unique insight in to life on the land in Australia to those living overseas.

This includes things like his daily routine, his fashion choices, and his meals – which are packed with love by his mother.

The social media marketing phenomenon said he had no idea the videos will be such a hit, but he is now hoping to make use of the newfound fame to promote farm work.

He said that he hopes it might inspire the others to look at a career in agriculture, by showing the ups and downs in a unique way.

‘I really love simply to have one person look at agriculture as a lifetime career that they may well not necessarily have looked at before they’ve run into my videos.’