Farm workers to be exempt from Trump’s immigration ban

Trump has announced that he might be planning to suspend immigration to the US temporarily. There are many reasons why this move is being taken. One is to lower the pandemic as the virus can re-enter from foreign lands. The other reason is to build up the home economy by employing the people at home.

However, while immigration would stop for most economies, the Agriculture Department is working to find a way to exempt farmworkers from this clause. Due to the farm labor shortage in the country, the agriculture industry requires more H-2A guest farmers to help them with the farming operations. Even in 2019, the Department of Labor has certified over 250,000 h-2A farm workers – more than 10% from 2018.

