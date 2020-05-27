CNN’s Fareed Zakaria says that Iran will respond in some way to the US airstrike at Baghdad International Airport that killed Qasem Soleimani, a key Iranian military commander, and issued a dire warning about the state of the relationship between the US and Iran.
Fareed Zakaria on airstrike: Iran will respond in some way
