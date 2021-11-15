Fareed Zakaria: Biden has embraced many of Trump's policies towards China
Fareed Zakaria: Biden has embraced many of Trump's policies towards China

Can Washington cooperate with Beijing on climate, while also pursuing a superpower rivalry? CNN’s Fareed Zakaria gives his take on the path forward for Chinese and American relations under the Biden administration and how comparable Biden’s stance on China is to the former President Donald Trump.

