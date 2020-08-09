CNN’s Fareed Zakaria provides his take on the Trump administration’s strategy to restriction practically all Chinese IT items, consisting of the popular video application TikTok, if it remains in Chinese hands.
Fareed: Trump's internet initiatives starting to look like China's
