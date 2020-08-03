CNN’s Fareed Zakaria gives his take on the importance and limitations of presidential power. #CNN #News
Home Top Stories Fareed: Trump thinks the essence of his job is public relations
Most Popular
Juan Carlos: Spain’s former king to leave the country amidst scrutiny of alleged financial...
In a letter to his kid, King Felipe VI, Juan Carlos, composed that he was making the choice "in the face of the...
Teddi Mellencamp Shares Update On ‘Resilient’ Baby Dove After Neurosurgery: ‘I Am So Grateful’
Teddi Mellencamp simply provided a favorable update on her 5-month-old child following the child's neurosurgery recently, and we're so pleased to hear the...
GM-backed electric truck startup Lordstown Motors is going public
One-year-old Lordstown Motors will become a publicly traded company in an effort to bring its commercial electric pickup truck, the Endurance, to...
Democrat Maxine Waters Says Trump Is ‘Responsible’ For Deaths Of Those Who Didn’t Wear...
Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters said on Saturday that President Donald Trump was responsible for the deaths of Americans who did not wear a face...
Mercedes, Ferrari, Racing Point & Red Bull
Teams reached the British GP understanding that the track presented an extremely various obstacle compared to the opening 3 rounds. With the...
JPMorgan reshuffles activist division in anticipation of more campaigns
JPMorgan Chase is bringing dealmaking and capital markets proficiency to its investor advisory group as part of a more comprehensive effort to assist...
What it's like inside Seattle's CHAZ
CNN's Dan Simon reports from Seattle's Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone where protesters and activists have taken over a 5-block area of the city. #Seattle #CNN...