Fareed on Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause: The damage has been done

CNN’s Fareed Zakaria discusses the CDC and FDA’s recommendation to pause and then quickly resume the use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, which has been linked to 15 cases of a rare blood clotting condition.
