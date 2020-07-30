Farberware Professional FMO16AHTPLB 1.6 Cu. Ft. 1100-Watt Microwave Oven with Smart Sensor Cooking Technology and Blue LED Lighting, Stainless Steel



The Farberware Professional 1. 6 Cu. Ft 1100-Watt Microwave Oven is the ideal anywhere you need it solution for home or at work. It offers 1100 Watts of output power for full-sized cooking that fits in a compact space. Whether you’re defrosting, reheating, cooking or snacking the unique Inverter Precision Cooking Technology prevents overcooking and loss of nutrients. Plus the 10 Power Levels with multi-stage cooking and 9 One touch cooking programs simplify every task. And, the Memory function lets you customize and save your favorite cook settings.

INNOVATIVE: Smart Sensor Cooking Technology monitors the temperature and amount of steam coming from the food to judge how much water remains and how long it should continue heating

FITS YOUR LIFE: For your everyday busy life, the 9 one touch cooking programs make quick work of any meal or snack task

PRECISE PREPARATION: Inverter Precision Cooking Technology produces even temperatures, consistent textures and prevents overcooking and loss of nutrients while Inverter defrost allows you to defrost foods such as meat, poultry and seafood simply by entering the weight, while preventing cooked edges

GET A CLEAR VIEW: The Blue LED display with kitchen timer and clock lets you keep track of time with a fast glance and the easy view interior LED lighting lets you keep an eye on cooking

STYLE & FUNCTION: Stylish brushed stainless steel front and handle for a stylish, elegant look and the child safety lock function provides an added level of security

RIGHT AT YOUR FINGERTIPS: The Memory function lets your store your most used customized settings so they are right at your fingertips