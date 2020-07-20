Farberware Professional FMO13AHTPLE 1.3 Cu. Ft. 1100-Watt Microwave Oven with Smart Sensor Cooking, ECO Mode and Blue LED Lighting, White and Platinum



Price: $149.99 - $128.86

(as of Jul 20,2020 11:52:31 UTC – Details)





1100 watts of cooking power and 10 power levels allow you to adjust the power from 10% to 100%; Multi-stage cooking for custom-cooked meals and snacks

1 to 3-minute instant start functions, Add 30 second control and 2 automatic defrost options

9 One-Touch cooking programs allow you to heat up everyday items in seconds

Smart Sensor cooking prepares preset menu items and reheats food with precision

Energy Saver power mode allows you to conserve energy when the microwave is not in active use

12.4 inch removable rotating glass turntable; Keypad Lock prevents unsupervised use

1 Year Limited Manufacturer’s Warranty

Dimensions: 20.4 x 16.6 x 12.4 inches