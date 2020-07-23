Farberware Professional FMO13AHTBKF 1.3 Cu. Ft. 1100-Watt Microwave Oven with Smart Sensor Cooking, ECO Mode and Blue LED Lighting, Matte Black



Price: $149.99 - $110.49

(as of Jul 23,2020 19:22:41 UTC – Details)



The Farberware Professional 1.3 Cubic Foot 1100 Watt Microwave Oven with Smart Sensor Cooking delivers power, style, and convenience with a sleek design to complement your kitchen. With a 12.4-inch turntable, this models roomy interior accommodates oversized dinner plates, perfect for a large family gathering. Smart Sensor cooking allows you to prepare preset menu items and reheat foods with precision and no guesswork. An Energy Saver power mode allows you to conserve energy when the microwave is not in active use. Amenities such as 1 to 3-minute instant start functions, +30-Seconds control button, 10 power control levels, 2 automatic defrost options, and Memory Function take the guesswork out of food prep. Its Multi-Stage cooking functionality adjusts cooking level mid-cycle allowing for the perfect finish. 9 One-Touch cooking programs allow for you to heat up everyday items in seconds. Additional features include a blue LED display with kitchen timer and clock as well as a child safety lock function to prevent accidental operation.

1 to 3-minute instant start functions, Add 30 second control and 2 automatic defrost options

9 One-Touch cooking programs allow you to heat up everyday items in seconds

Smart Sensor cooking prepares preset menu items and reheats food with precision

Energy Saver power mode allows you to conserve energy when the microwave is not in active use

12.4 inch removable rotating glass turntable; Keypad Lock prevents unsupervised use

1 Year Limited Manufacturer’s Warranty

Dimensions: 20.4 x 16.6 x 12.4 inches