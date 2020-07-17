Farberware Classic FMO07AHTBKJ 0.7 Cu. Ft. 700-Watt Microwave Oven with LED Lighting, Brushed Stainless Steel



Price: $79.99

(as of Jul 17,2020 05:09:58 UTC – Details)



The Farberware classic 0. 7 cu. Ft. Microwave Oven is the ideal anywhere You need it solution for home or at work. It offers 700 watts of output power for full-sized cooking that fits in a compact space. Whether you’re defrosting, reheating, cooking or snacking the 10 power levels with multi-stage cooking and 6 ONE touch cooking programs simplify every task. Plus, the memory function lets you customize and save your favorite cook settings.

Quick & easy: you can prepare meals and snacks in a snap with this microwave that packs 700 Watts of output power

Get a clear view: The LED display with kitchen timer and clock lets you keep track of time while the easy-view interior LED lighting lets you keep an eye on cooking

Convenient: conveniences such as defrost by weight or by time settings let you get dinner on the Table even when you forget to pre-prep your food

Style & function: stylish Brushed Stainless Steel front and handle for a stylish, elegant look and the child safety lock function provides an added level of security

Cook easy & powerful: it offers 10 power levels and multi-stage cooking to fully customize your cooking with 6 one-touch cooking programs make quick work of any cooking task

Speed cooking: 1-6 min. Express cooking and +30 sec. Button offer simple press-and-go speed while the memory function lets your store your most used customized settings