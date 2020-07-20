Farberware Classic FMO07ABTWHA 0.7 Cu. Ft 700-Watt Microwave Oven with LED Lighting, White



The Farberware Classic Microwave delivers power, style and convenience with a compact design to compliment your kitchen. Features include 10 power levels and a Memory Function that stores and recalls your preferred cooking settings. The Farberware Classic offers an easy to operate digital interface with 1-6 minute express cook buttons, time or weight based defrost controls, an Add 30-Seconds control, as well as six pre-programmed cooking functions for popcorn, pizza, a dinner plate and more. Multi-stage cooking means that you can set the power level to adjust during the cooking cycle for perfect results without interruption. The LCD display provides a clock and kitchen timer. Compact but mighty, with a 0.7 cubic foot cooking capacity, 700 watts of power and a rotating turntable, the Farberware Classic is the perfect multi-tasker for your kitchen.

700 watts of cooking power and 10 power levels; Multi-stage cooking for custom-cooked meals and snacks

1 through 6-minute Express Cooking quick start controls and Add 30-Seconds control

6 One-Touch cooking functions for popcorn, potato, pizza, frozen vegetable, beverage, or a dinner plate; Memory Function stores and calls up cooking settings instantly

Defrost by time or weight; Digital control and led display with clock and kitchen timer

Removable rotating glass turntable; Keypad Lock prevents unsupervised use

Included Components: Microwave Oven

Turntable

User Guide