Farberware Black FMO13AHTBSE 1.3 Cu. Ft. 1100-Watt Microwave Oven with Smart Sensor Cooking, ECO Mode and Blue LED Lighting Black Stainless Steel

Bring a touch of class in to your kitchen with the Farberware Black 1. 3 Cubic Foot 1100 watt microwave oven with smart sensor cooking. The Farberware Black microwave oven’s sleek premium Black Stainless Steel design elevates the traditional stainless steel look with a softer and warmer finish that helps reduce fingerprints, smudges, and other unsightly marks. Smart sensor cooking allows you to prepare preset menu items and reheat foods with precision and no guesswork. An energy Saver power mode allows you to conserve energy when the microwave is not in active use. Amenities such as 1 to 3 minute instant start functions, +30-Seconds control button, 10 power control levels, 2 automatic defrost options, and memory function take the guesswork out of food prep. Its multi-stage cooking functionality adjusts cooking level mid-cycle allowing for the perfect finish. 9 one-touch cooking programs allow you to heat up everyday items in seconds. Additional features include interior LED lighting that allows you to watch your food as it cooks, a Blue LED display with kitchen timer and clock and a child safety lock function to prevent accidental operation.

1.3-cubic-foot cooking capacity, sized to fit on your kitchen counter

1100 watts of cooking power and 10 power levels allow you to adjust the power from 10% to 100%

Premium Black Stainess Steel design finish helps reduce fingerprints and smudges. Width (in): 16.65, Height (in): 12.36, Length (in): 20.43

Innovative Smart Sensor Cooking allows you to prepare preset menu items and reheat foods with precision and no guesswork

9 One-Touch cooking programs allow you to heat up everyday items in seconds and Multi-Stage cooking functionality adjusts cooking mid-cycle

Interior LED lighting allows you to watch your food as it cooks and Memory Function for customized settings