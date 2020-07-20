Farberware Black FMO10AHDBKC 1.0 Cu. Ft. 1000-Watt Microwave Oven with Healthy Air Fry, Grill/Convection Function, ECO Mode and LED lighting, Black Stainless Steel



Price: $199.99 - $179.63

(as of Jul 20,2020 07:48:59 UTC – Details)



The Farberware Gourmet 1. 0 Cubic Foot Microwave Oven with Healthy Air Fry, Grill, and The Farberware Gourmet 1. 0 Cubic Foot 1000 Watt Microwave Oven with Healthy Air Fry, Grill, and Convection Function offers unmatched features with a touch of style. The Farberware line offers state-of the-art technology for home chefs looking for the next level in multi-purpose functionality. With Healthy Air Fry cooking menus the whole family will be able to cook their healthy meal of choice. Grill up your favorite vegetables or steaks with its unique Grill function. Amenities such as +30-Seconds control button, Interior LED lighting, and 10 power control levels take the guesswork out of food prep. 10 Auto cooking programs allow you to heat up every day items in seconds. Additional features include an LED display as well as a child safety lock function to prevent accidental operation.

SPACIOUS & STYLISH: With 1. 0-cu. ft. of cooking capacity, a sleek black stainless steel exterior and stainless steel interior, and 3 different wattage outputs (1000-1150-1800) – this countertop microwave delivers power, style, and convenience to any kitchen

11 COOKING PROGRAMS: Auto cooking programs (Auto Reheat, Potato, Meat, Vegetable, Fish, Pasta, Soup, Bake, Pizza, Chicken and Popcorn) provide convenient control and avoid guesswork

UNIQUE HEALTHY AIR FRY TECHNOLOGY: This extraordinary functionality allows you to cook healthier versions of your favorite deep-fried foods, offering nine fry options such as Frozen French Fries, Hash browns, Frozen Fish, Frozen Onion Rings, Frozen Chicken Nuggets, Fresh Fish/Shrimp, Fresh Chicken/Chicken Wings, Fresh Vegetable, Spring Rolls/Egg Rolls

BROWN & CRISP COOKING: The Grill Function can be used alone or in combination with the microwave to perfectly reheat a slice of pizza or lasagna, brown a grilled cheese sandwich, cook vegetables & steaks, or toast an English muffin

COMBINATION COOKING: The Combination Function allows you to combine Grill/Convection features to help keep foods juicy on the inside and crispy on the outside

LOW-TEMP CONTROL: Low Temperature Control offers five levels of cooking that allows you to slow cook and dehydrate, as well as keep foods warm

OVEN REFRESH: Oven fan turns on to vent out burning or other smells out of the microwave, keeping it clean