Farberware 1.1 Cu. Ft. Stainless Steel Countertop Microwave Oven With 6 Cooking Programs, LED Lighting, 1000 Watts

The Farberware classic microwave delivers power, style and convenience with a sleek design to complement your kitchen. Features include 10 power levels and a memory function that stores and recalls your preferred cooking settings. The Farberware classic offers an easy to operate digital interface with 1-6 minute express cook buttons, time or weight based defrost controls, +30-Seconds control, as well as six pre-programmed cooking functions for popcorn, pizza, a dinner plate and more. Multi-stage cooking means that you can set the power level to adjust during the cooking cycle for perfect results without interruption. The LED display provides a clock and kitchen timer. With a generous 1. 1 Cubic foot cooking Capacity, 1000 watts of power, and a rotating turntable, the Farberware classic is the perfect multi-tasker for your kitchen.

Spacious & stylish: With 1. 1-Cu. feet Of cooking capacity, a sleek Stainless Steel exterior and Stainless Steel interior and 10 power levels, this counter top microwave delivers power, style, and convenience to any kitchen

Six cooking programs: Auto cooking programs (popcorn, potato, pizza, frozen vegetable, dinner plate) provide convenient control and avoid guesswork

Express cooking: Cook your leftovers with just a touch of a button by touching the number pad (1 through 6 minutes)

Digital clock: Easy-to-read LED display lights up the digital clock and highlights each cooking setting

Child lock: Lock the control panel using the child safety lock option to prevent accidental use or access by children

Defrost: For all your frozen foods, defrost by time or weight so you can enjoy more flavorful foods

Glass turntable: Large 12.5-Inch glass turntable allows for even cooking and is removable for easy clean up