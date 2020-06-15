Far-right thug who kicked police sergeant during BLM protests caught thanks to luminous green shorts

A far-right thug who knocked over a police sergeant with an ‘enormous’ kick to his straight back was identified on video by his luminous green shorts and arrested, a court has heard.

Daniel Allan, 35, was filmed running up behind Sgt Richard Lambert and booting him to the bottom next to Big Ben during the Black Lives Matter counter-protest in London on Saturday.

A mob of Allan’s fellow ‘protect the statues’ protesters then set upon on the officer as that he struggled to stand up, kicking and striking him over and over.

Father-of-two Allan, who travelled from Sunderland on Saturday, was arrested after police shared a video of a bare-chested thug kicking Sgt Lambert while wearing distinctive luminous shorts.

He was quickly identified and the electrician admitted violent disorder today and was remanded in to custody in front of sentence at Southwark Crown Court.

He faces two or three years in prison, a judge warned.

Jennifer Gatland, prosecuting, said: ‘Police was deployed so as to prevent public disorder in relation to protests taking place within central London.

‘Specifically there were concerns about demonstrations that had been labelled as ‘right wing’, in reality there was the intention that they had to protect public statues which was targeted in previous demonstrations and prompted counter demonstrations.

‘Throughout the day police fought running battles with demonstrators. A tiny group of officers were walking in an organization through the demonstrators on Bridge Street received verbal abuse and had projectiles thrown at them.

‘Suddenly and without provocation Mr Allan kicked out at police sergeant Richard Lambert in his straight back with his right foot causing him to fall to the ground.

‘This prompted the rest of the group to attack the officers. He was again kicked while picking himself up but see your face wasn’t arrested.

‘Officers circled to protect their colleagues and Mr Allan ran back in the crowd, however he’d a distinct appearance and footage of the incident was uploaded also it was circulated.

‘Mr Allan was captured after other officers saw the footage and recognised Mr Allan wearing luminous shorts.’

Sgt Lambert said in a statement read to the court: ‘I felt a massive kick to the small of my straight back, I fell to a floor with immediate pain to the lower straight back due to the kick.’

The man, Daniel Allan, kicking police sergeant Richard Lambert in the back, sending him to the floor

The police officer crashed to the bottom, while Mr Allan, bare-chested, fled from the scene

Other far-right thugs then started attacking Sgt Lambert as that he struggled to get back to his feet after the assault

Mr Allan’s attack sparked violent clashes between the ‘statue defenders’ and police officers

Eleanor Fraser, defending, said: ‘Mr Allan was struck by way of a police officer’s baton, that he showed the mark in interview, that has been something of a retaliation but that he accepts that it was unjustifiable.

‘Upon arrest he’d a panic attack and it has had another six panic disorder in custody.’

District Judge Nicholas Rimmer told Allan: ‘You have pleaded guilty to the matter of violent disorder, the guidelines put the starting place at either three or two years with this serious bout of conduct therefore I commit you for sentence at Southwark Crown Court.

‘The seriousness of conduct consists of being part of a wider protest in which missiles were being thrown, you personally kicked out at police sergeant Richard Lambert to his back, that seems to have caused further violence.’

Allan admitted violent disorder and was remanded into custody ahead of sentence at Southwark Crown Court.