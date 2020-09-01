Far-right Patriot Prayer group says fatal shooting victim in Portland was a supporter

The guy who was fatally shot on Saturday night during a skirmish with counterprotesters in Portland, Oregon, was a supporter of a far-right group that got involved in a pro-Trump caravan, the group stated Monday.

Aaron “Jay” Danielson, left, with Joey Gibson, right, of Patriot Prayer onAug 29, 2020 in Portland, Ore. Courtesy Joey Gibson

Joey Gibson, creator of the group, which is called Patriot Prayer, said the shooting victim was a citizen of Portland and was part of the motorcade that encountered crowds of Black Lives Matter demonstrators and other protesters on city streets.

The Portland Police Bureau determined him Monday as Aaron “Jay” Danielson, 39. An autopsy noted his cause of death was a gunshot injury to the chest, the department stated.

“Jay’s one of the nicest guys that you’ll ever meet,” Gibson stated of the shooting victim, who was photographed in a Patriot Prayer hat at the scene of theshooting “Anyone that knows him … no one would ever want to hurt this guy.”

In an interview near his house in Vancouver, Washington, Gibson included that he has is sorry for about Danielson’s shooting.

“Jay was in his home town walking and he got assaulted,” he said. “So I do not understand what else we might have done in a different way.”

A caravan of Trump advocates drives into Portland, Ore., onAug 29, 2020. Nathan Howard/ Getty Images

