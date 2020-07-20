Far Cry 6 Gold Steelbook Edition



Game leverages Smart Delivery allowing access to both the Xbox One title and Xbox Series X title when available.

Receive the game, SteelBook, and Season Pass with the Gold Edition, and join the revolution as a modern-day guerrilla to liberate your nation. Employ makeshift weapons, vehicles, and animal companions to take down Anton’s oppressive regime.

Pre-order to get a state-of-the-art Discos Locos weapon and Chorizo skin.

Dive into a blockbuster experience and immerse yourself in the journey of a guerrilla revolutionary

Explore the largest open world in Far Cry history, including the first ever sprawling urban city

Discover new animal companions like Chorizo, the adorable wiener dog, to take down enemies

Unleash the firepower of specialized makeshift weapons and new backpacks to use against Anton’s troops